The Ukrainian authorities have installed protective plastic panes over Banksy's artwork in the Kyiv region to protect the murals from vandalism and weather damage.

The artworks were painted on buildings outside Kyiv that were damaged during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Officials did not mention whether the new security measures would also protect the pieces from Russian bombardment. The transparent, polycarbonate panes are "impact-resistant" and protect against "the influence of external factors" on the murals.

The artwork is considered of "cultural and historical significance for the country as a reminder that light must overcome darkness," according to Oleg Torkunov, an official with Kyiv’s Regional Military Administration. The artworks will also be protected by additional wireless security systems to counter possible attempts at vandalism. In December, Ukrainian police arrested a group of people who attempted to steal a Banksy piece worth about $250,000.

Ukraine also issued a postage stamp reproducing a mural by British street artist Banksy showing a boy defeating a grown man in judo, to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.

It was painted by Banksy on a demolished wall in the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, where many buildings were reduced to rubble by Russian aircraft at the start of the invasion, which began a year ago to the day.

A new graffiti in Banksy's signature style is seen on the wall of a destroyed building in the Ukrainian village of Horenka, Nov. 13, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

The image draws inspiration from Russian President Vladimir Putin, known to be a black belt in judo, and depicts a young judoka representing Ukraine knocking down a grown man. The phrase "Get lost Putin" has been added to the lower left part of the new stamp, which reproduces the stencil.

Residents of the capital flocked to buy the new stamps on Friday, from the main post office on Kyiv's central square, the Maidan.

Among the queuers, Svetlana, a 50-year-old economist, was keen to get her hands on one "because I support the Ukrainian armed forces" and "the stamp is printed at a historic moment", one year after the start, on Feb. 24, 2022, of the Russian invasion.

Also buying the first-day issue, Maxime said she was delighted to see a "first stamp from one of Banksy's works."

"It's a very cool gesture for the world to understand Ukraine, that we remain in the spotlight," the 26-year-old told Agence France-Presse (AFP).