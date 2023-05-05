A sculptor from Çorum, a northern Anatolian city in Türkiye, Bekir Eroloğlu gears up to represent the country in one of the fairs that will be held in New York with the support of UNESCO.

Although he finds it hard to part with some of his creations, Eroloğlu will be showcasing his sculpture titled "Nature's Struggle" at the New York Art Symposium, which symbolizes the struggle between two eagles. The event will feature artists from all around the world, and Eroloğlu is excited to be a part of it.

The "Nature's Struggle" sculpture aims to represent the fight between nature, the harm caused by humans and the wealth of underground resources.

Eroloğlu was invited to the event by UNESCO, and he hopes that the exhibition in New York will allow him to showcase his heritage, culture and history.

Additionally, he believes that his participation in the event will benefit his hometown as well.

Sculptor Bekir Eroloğlu will represent Türkiye at an art event in New York with the support of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Çorum, Türkiye, April 28, 2023. (AA Photo)

Born into a farming family in the town of Boğazkale, which was home to the capital of ancient civilizations such as the Hittite Empire, Hattusa, Eroloğlu could not study after completing primary school. Mainly observed the older generation creating souvenirs from natural stones, he created his first stone carving at the age of 6.

He went on to create hundreds of sculptures and won second place in the "Cultural Souvenir Design Competition" organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism with his "Cybele sculpture" before receiving special education at Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University.

Eroloğlu continues his artwork in galleries in Istanbul and Izmir and now is invited to New York by UNESCO, to display his artworks in New York Art Symposium, organized by Greece-based Zervas Art Gallery.

Eroloğlu has created around 800 sculptures so far and has exhibited his works in personal exhibitions in Istanbul, Ankara and Germany. He sells his sculptures to tourists, art enthusiasts and collectors all over the world, with pieces located in countries such as Germany, the U.S., Japan, Italy, Austria and France.