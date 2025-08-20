During the second week of every month, an antique market set up in the Muratpaşa district of Antalya, southern Türkiye, attracts collectors and antique lovers from across the region.

The market, featuring around 5,000 antique items, offers visitors the opportunity not only to buy and sell rare artifacts but also to experience a nostalgic journey through time.

Visitors to the market can browse thousands of unique products, including antique clocks, gas lamps, copper household items, kilims, old coins and figurines – all displayed together in one vibrant space. The market’s atmosphere is enriched by the sound of gramophone music playing old records, transporting visitors back to earlier eras.

Mehmet Karagöz, president of the Mediterranean Antique Dealers and Antique Lovers Association, explained in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) that the market serves as both a sales platform and an exhibition space for antique artifacts. Despite the warm weather, Karagöz emphasized that interest among both sellers and visitors remains high.

A collection of old banknotes is displayed at the antique market, Antalya, southern Türkiye, Aug. 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

“Our guests and customers find a wide variety of nostalgic products, antiques, vintage items and souvenirs all in one place,” he said. “Our main goal is to foster a love for antiques. As more people develop an interest in antiques, activities here will become even more vibrant.”

Karagöz also noted that the market features antiques from the Ottoman era, including copper, brass and porcelain items, alongside artifacts from the early Republican period of Türkiye.

He shared that visitors often experience emotional moments, as the antiques evoke memories of their past. “We hear conversations like, ‘My mother or grandmother had this cup at home,’ and see people reminiscing about old days,” Karagöz said. “Visitors relive their past here. Our aim in establishing this market is to bring antiques into the present and keep them alive. When antique lovers seek a specific item, they come here and we assist them. The market has approximately 5,000 products, including vintage and nostalgic items.”

Antique dealer Ibrahim Çakmak shared that his passion for antiques dates back to childhood and that he has been actively collecting pieces for the past seven years. He highlighted that antiques carry history and culture within them.

Porcelain collectibles at the antique market in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Aug. 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

“Antiques reflect our culture,” Çakmak said. “Markets like this help people socialize and allow us to recognize and preserve our cultural heritage. Antique is culture, tradition and custom – and we present this to people here. We want people to value antiques and visit the market.”

Çakmak recalled emotional encounters at his stall: “I’ve seen people come to my booth and say, ‘My mother used to bake pastries on these trays or cook stuffed vegetables in these pots,’ and some even cried. Because here, they relive the experiences of their childhood and youth.”

Among the visitors is 10-year-old Aren Kutluer, who has been collecting antiques for three years. Aren visits the market regularly to find new pieces to add to his collection, reflecting the growing interest in antiques among younger generations.