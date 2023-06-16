The 2023 edition of Art Basel has mesmerized art enthusiasts with its breathtaking displays and groundbreaking artworks. With its unrivaled reputation as one of the world's premier art fairs, Art Basel has once again exceeded expectations, showcasing many extraordinary highlights.

Art Basel's marquee June fair in Switzerland has successfully brought together 284 galleries from 36 countries, creating a diverse and vibrant artistic showcase. With its preview on June 13, this edition marks the debut of new CEO Noah Horowitz, who assumed the role at the start of the year, succeeding Marc Spiegler. The event promises a fresh perspective under Horowitz's leadership while maintaining the prestigious reputation that Art Basel has cultivated over the years.

Ciurlionis Gym

Among the numerous exhibits, the Ciurlionis Gym installation by artist Augustas Serapinas stood out as a captivating and physically demanding performance piece. I enjoyed discussing this unique work with my art collector friend, Berrin Saran, who shared her firsthand experience of the Unlimited opening event held in Basel.

The Ciurlionis Gym installation profoundly explores the artistic process, physical endurance, and the intersection of art and fitness. Serapinas, a graduate of the Lithuanian university Ciurlionis, cleverly named the work after his alma mater, emphasizing the connection between the repetitive training artists undergo in art school and the dedication required for physical training. Art collector Berrin highlighted how the innovative use of plaster artworks as weights in Ciurlionis Gym challenges conventional notions of strength and beauty, effectively blurring the boundaries between art and fitness.

One of the artworks presented in Art Basel's 2023 edition, Basel, Switzerland, June 15, 2023. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Genesis Belanger at Perrotin

Genesis Belanger's latest body of work showcased at the Kabinett sector of the fair offers a captivating exploration of frustration, a prevalent emotion in our lives. Through her skillful use of pastel tones and sharp shapes, influenced by her background in advertising, Belanger presents a thought-provoking perspective on the contradictions of the human mind. Her installations, such as "Expectations and Idols," resembling bins, raise questions about discarding hope and dreams when faced with disappointment. As a sculptor rather than a ceramist, Belanger's solo presentation at Art Basel not only captivates but also prompts introspection about the complexities of our aspirations and the reality we often confront.

Pablo Picasso's 'Seated Harlequin'

Pablo Picasso's "Seated Harlequin," showcased at the Kunstmuseum Basel, emerges as a captivating highlight, exemplifying the transformative power of community engagement and its profound impact on the art world. Beyond its remarkable artistic significance, the acquisition story of this masterpiece serves as a remarkable testament to the principles of democracy in action. "Seated Harlequin" not only stands as an exceptional artwork by Picasso but also symbolizes the enduring strength and influence that public engagement holds within art.

One of the artworks presented in Art Basel's 2023 edition, Basel, Switzerland, June 15, 2023. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Öktem Aykut: Elevating Turkish art

In the exhibition's 2023 edition, Türkiye's Öktem Aykut gallery has made its mark, showcasing the exceptional talent of Aykut at this globally acclaimed event. The participation of Öktem Aykut and the solo presentation of Murat Yıldız's works signify a significant milestone for Turkish contemporary art, offering discoveries and placing Türkiye's art scene on the global stage. Yıldız's works embody a unique fusion of artistic techniques and cultural narratives, resulting in visually captivating and thought-provoking pieces.