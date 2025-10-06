Many prominent American comedians have faced criticism for participating in the Riyadh Comedy Festival, a high-profile event scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia from Sept. 26 to Oct. 9, 2025.

The festival features over 50 international comedians, including Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart and Bill Burr.

However, the event has sparked controversy due to Saudi Arabia's human rights record and the festival's timing, which coincides with the anniversary of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

Human Rights Watch criticized the event, calling on the performers "to publicly urge Saudi authorities to free unjustly detained Saudi dissidents, journalists and human rights activists.”

Several comedians have publicly criticized their peers for participating in this event. David Cross expressed his disapproval, stating that he was "disgusted and deeply disappointed" by the decision of fellow comedians to perform in a country he described as "the most oppressive regime on earth.”

Other comedians, such as Nimesh Patel and Shane Gillis, declined offers to perform, citing what they called ethical concerns and the restrictive nature of the event's contracts, which prohibit any criticism of the Saudi government or its leadership.

In contrast, some performers defended their participation, citing logistical considerations and the opportunity to perform in a new market. Pete Davidson explained his decision by mentioning the convenience of the event's scheduling and location.