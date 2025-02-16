A statue of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, smuggled out of Türkiye through illegal excavations in the 1960s and changing hands multiple times over the years, is set to be repatriated.

In a written statement, Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced that the statue, depicting Marcus Aurelius as a philosopher, was illegally excavated from the ancient city of Boubon in Burdur during the 1960s and subsequently smuggled abroad.

After extensive scientific and legal efforts, the statue, which has been part of the Cleveland Museum of Art's collection in the United States, will be returned to Türkiye.

The statue, dated to the second and third centuries A.D., is expected to arrive in Türkiye this year.

The ministry detailed the repatriation process, noting that the Cleveland Museum of Art had challenged the seizure decision in October 2023, arguing that the statue’s provenance was uncertain. However, Türkiye countered these claims with substantial data and analysis, ultimately overturning the museum's objections.

Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, also shared a statement on social media regarding the return of the Marcus Aurelius statue.

"Another historic return," Ersoy said. "Recognized as one of the most exquisite bronze artifacts of antiquity, the statue is returning to its homeland. Thanks to the strong collaboration between our ministry, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York, and the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations unit, the Marcus Aurelius statue is being repatriated to Türkiye after many years."

Ersoy emphasized the importance of scientific evidence, meticulous research and international legal efforts in reclaiming cultural heritage.

"We continue to protect our cultural heritage," he said. "Through international cooperation, we are recovering our stolen artifacts one by one. I extend my gratitude to all institutions, experts and officials involved in this process. History is best preserved in its rightful place, and we will safeguard it."