The exhibition titled "Symbol of Dances," which showcases the collaboration between Turkish and Azerbaijani artists using artificial intelligence, has been unveiled for art enthusiasts in Vienna, Austria.

Held at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Vienna, the exhibition features artworks rich in Azerbaijani motifs that transform into dynamic visuals through an application. Additionally, some pieces are accompanied by traditional music, enhancing the immersive experience.

Festival Director Nabat Garakhanova shared insights about the exhibition with Anadolu Agency (AA). She highlighted that the festival organizes exhibitions in various locations worldwide and emphasized their achievement in creating Azerbaijan's first AI artist. Through this artist, they aim to showcase developments in digital art in both Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Festival Director Nabat Garakhanova (L), alongside artistic director Esra Özkan and The head of the Cultural Centre, Leyla Gasimova (R), at the "Symbol of Dances" exhibition, Vienna, Austria, Oct. 3, 2024. (AA Photo)

Garakhanova explained that the exhibition reflects the progress made in digital art in both countries and expressed her delight at the overwhelming interest the exhibition has garnered. "Seeing such attention for the exhibition has made us incredibly happy," she stated.

She elaborated on the multifaceted nature of their work, mentioning the creation of three-dimensional symbols using AI on textile products. These exhibited items not only qualify as artworks but also contribute to the emergence of a new fashion genre.

Garakhanova says, "Digital art is not just art; it also provides young people with opportunities to create new works with innovative ideas." She also noted that the exhibition introduced Azerbaijan's first AI artist, named Shusha Khanum.

Garakhanova underscored the cultural significance of Karabakh for Azerbaijan, noting that many renowned artists have emerged from this region. This connection is why they chose to name their first AI artist after Shusha.

Cultures Through Tech

Esra Özkan, the artistic director of the Istanbul Digital Art Festival, emphasized the festival's role in facilitating intercultural exchange through technology and art. She remarked that the exhibited works are products of a multifaceted and long-term effort, showcasing layered and intricate motifs. "As I mentioned, we are utilizing technology and art to bridge cultures," Özkan stated.