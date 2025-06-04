A moving photo exhibition titled “Zeytindağı Çocukları” ("Children of the Mount of Olives") opened with a ceremony at the historic Ishak Pasha Palace courtyard in Doğubayazıt, Ağrı. The exhibition centers on children affected by war, primarily from Palestine and Syria.

The project was created by photographer and research writer Hilal Bayar to coincide with Nov. 20, World Children’s Day. Bayar captured compelling images of children living amid attacks in Syria and Israeli-occupied Palestine.

The exhibition features 55 photographs alongside five charcoal drawings by Palestinian artist Amira Shbair, reflecting the deep pain experienced by Palestinian children. It will be open to visitors until June 10.

A photo titled "Hospital Garden" displayed at the "Children of the Mount of Olives" exhibition at Ishak Pasha Palace, Ağrı, Türkiye, June 3, 2025. (İHA Photo)

The opening ceremony was attended by Doğubayazıt District Governor Murat Ekinci; Neslihan Gül Koç, wife of Ağrı Governor Mustafa Koç; photographer Hilal Bayar and students, who cut the ribbon to officially inaugurate the event.

In her opening remarks, Neslihan Gül Koç emphasized that the exhibition is much more than a tribute to children torn from their lives; it stands as a witness to a profound wound in humanity’s heart. She reflected that art is often the most delicate way to mourn and the most graceful way to remember. Each photograph, she explained, tells the story of children trapped in war – forced to flee, losing their families or childhoods – yet still holding onto hope through the light shining in their eyes. These children transcend borders, maps and politics; they are small hearts simply longing to be seen and understood as human beings. Being a child, no matter where in the world, means carrying the same innocence, fragility and need for protection.

A general view of the "Children of the Mount of Olives" exhibition at Ishak Pasha Palace, Ağrı, Türkiye, June 3, 2025. (AA Photo)

Expressing hope that no child – especially those in Palestine – will grow up knowing war or displacement, Koç noted that this exhibition reminds us of a truth we must never forget. Art can be a silent scream – quiet, yet profoundly powerful – and this exhibition is exactly that: a silent tremor. From this day forward, the centuries-old walls of Ishak Pasha Palace will bear witness to the stories of these children.

Pain of Palestinian children

Hilal Bayar spoke about the powerful inclusion of Palestinian artist Amira Shbair’s charcoal drawings in the exhibition, highlighting their deep significance.

Photos and drawings displayed at the "Children of the Mount of Olives" exhibition at Ishak Pasha Palace, Ağrı, Türkiye, June 3, 2025. (AA Photo)

Reflecting on the tragic loss of thousands of children in Gaza due to Israeli attacks, Bayar shared: "When our strength falls short, acknowledgment becomes essential. Silence can sometimes speak louder than words. While I couldn’t physically intervene, as an artist, I chose to bear witness to this pain through my photographs. In our country, children’s drawings often show flowers, butterflies, sunshine and beauty, but when we look at the art of our Palestinian brothers and sisters, we see their harsh reality reflected honestly. Their drawings are a testament to their suffering."

Bayar also noted that the exhibition has traveled across many cities in Türkiye and will soon be shown in Qatar. "For me, photography is more than just an art form – it’s a tool. My goal isn’t simply to take pictures, but to reveal this brutality to the world, even if only in small ways. Sadly, with every exhibition, I witness the number of victims in the Palestinian tragedy continuing to rise."