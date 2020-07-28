HBO's "Watchmen," an innovative reimagining of a superhero graphic novel that tackled racism in America, topped the race for this year's Emmy Awards on Tuesday with 26 nominations.

Perennial Amazon hit "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" was tops among the comedies with 20 nominations, followed by dark dramas "Ozark" and "Succession" at 18 each.

The Emmy – honoring the best in television – will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sept. 20.

It will be the first major awards show since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which has ravaged Hollywood, stalling the production of many television shows and shuttering movie theaters.

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the festivities, but it is unclear what form the live broadcast on ABC will take.

"Watchmen" will compete in the best limited series category, alongside "Little Fires Everywhere," "Mrs. America," "Unbelievable" and "Unorthodox."

Stars Regina King and Jeremy Irons also earned nominations.

In the running for best drama series are seven repeat nominees – "Better Call Saul," "The Crown," "The Handmaid's Tale," "Killing Eve," "Ozark," "Stranger Things" and "Succession" – and first-time honoree "The Mandalorian," a "Star Wars" spinoff.

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman is hotly tipped to win an Emmy for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown," the Netflix hit series.

Four of the eight nominees for best comedy series are new to the category: "Dead to Me," "Insecure," "The Kominsky Method" and camp vampire series "What We Do In The Shadows."

They will compete against returning favorites "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The Good Place" and "Schitt's Creek."

Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Killing Eve" (AMC)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"Dead to Me" (Netflix)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"Insecure" (HBO)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

"Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu)

"Mrs. America" (FX)

"Unbelievable" (Netflix)

"Unorthodox" (Netflix)

"Watchmen" (HBO)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Ramy Yousef, "Ramy"

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Regina King, "Watchmen"

Octavia Spencer, "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"

Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES

Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"

Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"

Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"