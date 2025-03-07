The iconic city gate of the ancient city of Patara, located in the Kaş district of Türkiye's Antalya, will once again see water flow through it after centuries, thanks to restoration efforts planned for this year.

Patara, the capital of the Lycian League in the mid-first century B.C., was made up of 23 cities and is often called the "cradle of civilizations" due to the many ancient cultures found there.

Among Patara's iconic structures are the Lycian League's assembly building, the historic lighthouse, the ancient theater, the bathhouse built by Emperor Nero and aqueducts. The city gate stands out as one of the most significant, measuring 19 meters long and 10 meters high, symbolizing the city's grandeur.

It was recently discovered that, in the A.D. first century, water flowing through the city's aqueducts was channeled into a pool above the central arch of the gate. This created a visual spectacle, symbolizing Roman power and the city's magnificence.

This feature, which impressed visitors, will be restored under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's "Heritage for the Future" project.

City gate as monumental entrance

Şevket Aktaş, head of excavations at Patara, explained that this year’s excavation work will focus on the city gate and adjacent structures, making the area accessible to both scientists and tourists. Patara had two main entrances: one from the sea and one from land. Aktaş noted that the city gate was not just an entryway but a propaganda structure for the Roman Empire. With its statues and flowing water, it made a majestic impression on visitors, symbolizing the power of Rome.

Aktaş outlined the excavation plans, including uncovering the paved street in front of the gate, revealing the porticos to the east and west and excavating the shops behind the western portico to learn more about the materials and daily life of the time. These excavations will provide valuable insight into the city's history.

Since the first excavation director, professor Fahri Işık, began work in 1988, Patara’s significant structures, like the assembly building and theater, have been uncovered. Aktaş is eager to uncover the findings from the shops.

Once the excavations are complete, the restoration of the water flow will allow it to once again flow through the city gate, offering both scientists and visitors a more immersive experience.

Aktaş also noted that visitor numbers to Patara have steadily increased as excavation work continues, highlighting the importance of these efforts in preserving the site and attracting tourists.