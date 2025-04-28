The hit Netflix series "Wednesday," starring Jenna Ortega and directed by Tim Burton, is set to return with its highly anticipated second season. The season will be released in two parts, with the first part premiering on Aug. 6 and the second part on Sept. 3, as announced by Netflix.

In the new season, Wednesday Addams, known for her sharp intelligence and icy demeanor, will find herself entangled in a fresh supernatural mystery. As she navigates the complexities of family, friends and old enemies, she will once again be drawn into a world of dark and chaotic events.

The series, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who also serve as executive producers, features a strong ensemble cast. Alongside Jenna Ortega, the show stars Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor and Hunter Doohan.

Season 2 synopsis

In the upcoming season, Wednesday returns to the gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where new threats and mysteries await her. As she struggles with her relationships with family, friends and past adversaries, she will once again face unpredictable chaos. Her sharp intellect and calm, stoic demeanor will be put to the test as she is drawn into a chilling new supernatural mystery.

Fans can look forward to a thrilling continuation of Wednesday’s journey into the eerie world of Nevermore Academy. With fresh dangers on the horizon, the dark and twisted adventures of the Addams family are far from over.