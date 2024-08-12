One pejorative, one answer, two concepts. Let's untangle the mess around creativity. You’ll forget this piece faster than a sneeze in the wind, but hey, it might just do us all some good.

David Bowie once revealed that one of his most influential moments came from a quick-witted Mick Jagger. During a 1963 gig, when a critic sneered, "Get your hair cut," Jagger shot back, "What? ... And look like you?" In Jagger's boldness, Bowie says he found a kindred spirit based on a potent inspiration and rebellion – the two concepts crucial to the evolution of Ziggy Stardust. But what are these concepts in essence?

Throughout history, philosophers, artists, scientists and theologians have all pondered the nature, origin and impact of inspiration. Yet, despite centuries of contemplation, a universally accepted definition has remained elusive.

At its core, the debate hinges on whether inspiration is a divine spark, a psychological phenomenon or a product of environmental stimuli. Some believe it to be a supernatural force. Others contend that it is a purely psychological construct, a cognitive process triggered by specific conditions. A third group maintains that it is largely a product of one's environment. Exposure to art, music, nature and other stimuli can spark creative ideas, according to this viewpoint.

The debate is further complicated by the question of whether inspiration is a conscious or subconscious process. Some argue that inspiration strikes without warning, a sudden flash of insight that cannot be willed or controlled. Others believe that it is the result of focused effort and deliberate cultivation. For example, Sigmund Freud saw inspiration as emerging from repressed personal desires, while Carl Jung believed it also taps into a shared, collective unconscious of universal symbols.

Staying true to today’s norms, it’s valuable to also uncover the scientific dimensions. Inspiration is said to be rooted in the brain’s default mode network (DMN). This network, activated during rest and daydreaming, helps process and integrate ideas unconsciously, leading to “aha” moments. Neuroimaging reveals that the DMN involves areas like the medial prefrontal cortex, crucial for creative thinking. Researchers also say dopamine, the neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward, plays a role by enhancing cognitive flexibility and idea generation, and adds that psychological factors such as curiosity and openness to new experiences contribute to moments of inspiration.

Ultimately, the riddle of inspiration remains as puzzling as ever. Maybe the whole thing is a big clue, wrapped up in that old story about the tailor.

An antique illustration of a tailor working. (Getty Images Photo)

Once, there was a tailor. He searched for the perfect fit. Days turned to nights, but the suit was still wrong. One day, a clumsy customer spilled paint on the fabric. The tailor was furious. But then, he saw. The stain created a beautiful pattern. With skillful stitches, he transformed the accident into art. A brilliant suit was born. The tailor laughed. He found fashion not in plans, but in mistakes. Even a clumsy customer was a friend to style.

Maybe, we need to see life through the lens of a tailor.

Inspiration is a vast ocean, so let me turn the page to "rebellious."

The rebel is a figure as iconic as it is misunderstood. We've all met one: the leather-clad, angst-ridden soul who insists on ordering a Diet Coke with their steak. They're the ones who wear mismatched socks and proudly proclaim their love for pineapple on pizza. But is rebellion truly a conscious choice, or merely a symptom of a particularly loud personality? Is it a noble pursuit, a defiant stand against the tyranny of conformity? Or is it simply a desperate attempt to garner attention? After all, what is more rebellious than quietly accepting the status quo?

Consider the archetypal rebel: James Dean.

James Dean (R) is prepared to fight as a crowd gathers to witness in a scene from the film "Rebel Without A Cause," 1955. (Getty Images Photo)

A brooding icon, his rebellious image is forever etched in cinematic history. Yet, was he truly a revolutionary spirit, or simply a product of his time, capitalizing on a society hungry for nonconformity? Perhaps his rebellion was as carefully constructed as his wardrobe.

In our modern age, rebellion has become a commodity. We buy rebellion in the form of ripped clothes, attitude-laden slogans and overpriced artisanal coffee. It's a carefully curated brand, a marketing ploy designed to make us feel unique while simultaneously conforming to a new set of norms.

So, what is a true rebel to do? Should they abandon all hope and embrace the monotony of conformity? Or perhaps they should become the ultimate rebel by feigning indifference to the whole concept. After all, the most subversive act might be to simply not care.

Shortly, rebellion is a complex and often contradictory phenomenon. It can be a force for positive change and a catalyst for progress. But it can also be a hollow gesture, a desperate attempt to stand out in a crowd. Perhaps the true rebel is not the one who defies the norm, but the one who questions the very nature of normalcy. Or, maybe, just maybe, it's the person who orders a plain cheeseburger with a side of fries. Because sometimes, the most radical act is to be utterly ordinary.

In the end, both inspiration and rebellion are a bit of a mess – beautiful, unpredictable, and totally human. They push us to be more creative, question norms, and maybe, find a bit of truth in the chaos.

So, we circle back to Jagger’s sharp retort. Creativity, like Jagger’s quip, isn’t about looking like anyone else. It’s about that unexpected twist – the clumsy spill that transforms the fabric into a masterpiece. It’s about embracing the stains, the accidents, the glorious mess that life throws at us, and stitching it into something remarkable. Much like our tailor who, in a moment of frustration, found art not in the precision of his work, but in the glorious unpredictability of it.

Now, here’s where it gets fun. Rebellion, with all its leather jackets and pineapple-topped pizzas, might just be creativity in disguise. After all, what is a rebel if not someone who refuses to "look like you"? Who challenges the status quo not for the sake of defiance, but because they see the world a little differently? Maybe they’re the ones who spill the paint, daring to create art where others see only a mess.

So, what’s the takeaway here? Inspiration, rebellion – they’re both unpredictable, chaotic and utterly human, as I said. But like Jagger, maybe the trick is not to conform or rebel for the sake of it, but to find that spark, that moment of clarity where you can laugh at the absurdity of it all. After all, creativity isn’t about looking like anyone else. It’s about daring to be exactly who you are, paint spills and all.

And with that, I bid you farewell, dear reader. Go forth, spill some paint, wear mismatched socks or order that plain cheeseburger. In the end, the most creative thing you can do is live your life with a little bit of rebellion, a touch of inspiration, and a whole lot of humor. Just remember to get your hair cut – unless, of course, you want to look like them.