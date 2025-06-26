As I stood in front of the timeless stones of the Colosseum, one of the most iconic structures in human history, I witnessed something that moved beyond performance. A breath of Anatolia, a call for peace and the soul of Sufi philosopher Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi rose into the Roman skies. It wasn’t just an event; it was a moment of transcendence.

Organized by Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism with the support of Konya Metropolitan Municipality, the Mevlevi Sema ceremony brought the mystical rhythms of Turkish Sufi tradition to the very heart of Europe. The Konya Turkish Sufi Music and Whirling Dervishes Ensemble mesmerized a crowd of Italians, Turks and international guests with a performance that was nothing short of spellbinding.

Whirling dervishes perform the Sema ceremony at the Colosseum, Rome, Italy, June 25, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Culture and Tourism Deputy Minister Gökhan Yazgı spoke to the audience before the performance, stating powerfully: “Sema is not just a religious ritual; it is a universal message of love, tolerance and peace.” Quoting Rumi's message to humanity, Yazgı emphasized that his philosophy did not aim to divide but to unite and tonight, that message resonated louder than ever.

The ceremony wasn’t only a spiritual experience. It was a cultural milestone, an elegant reminder of how Türkiye is using soft power to tell its story across borders. Yazgı underlined that reaching the fourth spot in global tourism rankings wasn’t accidental. “We are here to present Türkiye not just as a destination, but as a cradle of civilization, a land of gastronomy, heritage and deep-rooted wisdom,” he told reporters.

Under the same Roman sky where emperors once ruled, the circular movement of the dervishes offered a poetic contrast, a choreography of surrender, unity and divine love. The symbolic significance of such a performance in front of the Colosseum was profound: from power to peace, from conquest to contemplation.

Whirling dervishes perform the Sema ceremony at the Colosseum, Rome, Italy, June 25, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Konya Mayor Uğur Ibrahim Altay invited all guests to feel the spirit of Rumi in his hometown, where even the soil seems to whisper ancient wisdom. “Konya is not only a city,” he said, “it’s a feeling, a legacy and a gateway to Anatolia’s soul.”

Tonight in Rome, Türkiye did more than showcase a performance. It touched hearts. It reminded the world that amidst the noise of modern life, ancient wisdom still breathes and it knows the way home.

Bridge between East, West

This week, I found myself standing in the Eternal City, not just as a visitor, but as a witness to something deeply resonant: a cultural exchange that felt less like a performance and more like a soulful conversation between East and West. Hosted by the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), the symposium “Mysticism: A Bridge Between East and West” and the calligraphy exhibition “Journey to the Secret: The Wisdom of Letters” brought Turkish philosophy, poetry and visual artistry into the Roman spotlight, offering an experience that transcended aesthetics. It was a reminder: Culture is not only to be seen, but to be felt. I walked into the event with the ruins of ancient Rome still in my mind, but left with the words of Rumi and Yunus Emre echoing in my heart.

Elif Çomoğlu Ülgen (L), Türkiye’s ambassador to Rome, and Funda Karayel pose together. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Mysticism as universal language

In addition to Abdurrahman Aliy, president of the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), who described culture as "the most sincere language of diplomacy," he also expressed his hope that the bridges built between East and West would be strengthened not only through geography, but through the geography of the heart. The president’s vision is truly admirable, and we wholeheartedly agree that cultural diplomacy speaks the sincerest language. It brings people closer, transforms differences into richness and lays the foundation for lasting friendships. The Yunus Emre Institute will continue to carry out meaningful and impactful work in the name of culture.

Examples of calligraphy are on display at the "Journey to the Secret: The Wisdom of Letters" exhibit, Rome, Italy, June 24, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Renowned calligraphers

Following the symposium, the exhibition titled "Journey to the Secret: The Wisdom of Letters" brought together the elegance of Islamic calligraphy with the aesthetic dimensions of mystical thought.

Offering visitors an introspective journey through letters, each artwork in the exhibition carries the spiritual traces of Rumi, Yunus Emre and the philosophical richness of Anatolian wisdom.

The exhibition, designed to explore the depths of mysticism and highlight the artistic finesse of calligraphy, features 22 works by internationally awarded calligraphers Abdurrahim Kahya and Seyit Ahmet Depeler.

Examples of calligraphy are on display at the "Journey to the Secret: The Wisdom of Letters" exhibit, Rome, Italy, June 24, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

The gathering held at the Yunus Emre Institute Turkish Cultural Center in Rome was attended by Altay and Elif Çomoğlu Ülgen, Türkiye’s ambassador to Rome.

Attracting interest from Italy’s cultural and artistic circles, the event offered a meaningful platform for Turkish and Italian participants to engage in deep cultural exchange.

These events mark a significant milestone in the long-standing presence of Turkish cultural activities in Rome, signaling a new chapter in cultural diplomacy and artistic dialogue.