The world's oldest Hebrew Bible is scheduled to be up for auction at the renowned auction house Sotheby's in New York and is expected to fetch up to $50 million, possibly making it the most valuable historical document ever sold at auction.

Prior to the sale, the Bible, known as the Codex Sassoon, was put on display in Israel for public viewing. Dating back 1,100 years, the book is considered the oldest and the most complete Hebrew Bible. Currently, it has only 12 pages missing.

The Bible is expected to surpass Bill Gates' purchase of a Leonardo da Vinci manuscript for $30.8 million in 1994, and Ken Griffin's purchase of the first edition of the U.S. Constitution for $43.2 million in 2021.