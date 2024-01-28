The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) brought together journalists from Türkiye and Albania in Tirana on Saturday. The event held in the capital was honored by the presence of Türkiye's Tirana Ambassador Tayyar Kağan Atay, YEE Coordinator of the Cultural Diplomacy Academy Melih Barut and Albanian Yunus Emre Institute Coordinator Ömer Osman Demirbaş, accompanied by representatives from Turkish media and Albanian journalists.

Barut, in his presentation, elaborated on the institute's extensive activities spanning various global regions since its inception in 2009. Embracing the universal ancient teachings of Yunus Emre as its guiding motto, the institute has been actively involved in a diverse array of initiatives worldwide.

BTK Bank General Manager Seyhan Pencaplıgil and University of New York Tirana professor Lindita Xhanari Latifi, as the honorary speaker, were among the distinguished guests at the program. The event commenced with opening speeches by Atay.

Atay expressed gratitude to the Yunus Emre Institute for organizing the Türkiye-Albania Media Meetings program. He emphasized the profound historical connection between the Turkish and Albanian people, acknowledging the shared history and cultural ties. He underscored the importance of the enduring human and social bond between the two nations, emphasizing that such connections are rare and must be appreciated. Ambassador Atay noted the significance of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Albania, dating back to the establishment of the Young Republic in 1923, with both countries celebrating the centennial of their diplomatic ties through various events last year."

Funda Karayel (L) and Banu Birdal pose during the Türkiye-Albania Media Meetings organized by the Yunus Emre Institute in Tirana, Albania, Jan. 27, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Cooperation in culture

As an honorary speaker, Latifi focused on the collaboration between Türkiye and Albania in education and culture. Pointing out their common history and culture, Latifi underscored the importance of the Türkiye-Albania Media Meetings program in strengthening bilateral ties. Witnessing the evolving relations between the two countries, Latifi highlighted the progress made over the years.

Doyen of Türkiye's media field, Yavuz Donat, commended the Yunus Emre Institute for its global representation and impact. Acknowledging the deep historical and cultural ties between Türkiye and Albania, Donat expressed his pride in the institute's extensive reach, with representative offices wherever there are Turks.

Media's role in diplomacy

The program continued with media representatives discussing the pivotal role of the media in international relations. Various topics were explored, emphasizing the influence of media in shaping perceptions and fostering cooperation between countries. The discussions highlighted the significance of open dialogue and collaboration in the ever-evolving landscape of global media relations.

The "Media Meetings" program is a crucial platform, fostering dialogue and collaboration among media professionals. Albania, this time, took the spotlight as it hosted this valuable initiative, emphasizing the importance of media in shaping international perceptions and strengthening diplomatic ties. The Albanian media professionals enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to engage with their Turkish counterparts, exchanging ideas and exploring potential avenues for collaboration. This cross-cultural exchange not only strengthens bilateral ties but also enriches the content and perspectives presented by both nations in the media sphere.