Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) London offers an engaging series of cultural events in June, with enriching experiences that celebrate the interaction of diverse cultures.

The journey will commence with "Infused with Turkish Spirituality: A New Traditional Japanese Culture," an exclusive Japanese tea ceremony event featuring Qayyim Naoki Yamamoto, a distinguished scholar and expert in Ottoman Sufism and traditional Japanese culture. Yamamoto will delve into creating a new conventional Japanese culture inspired by Turkish spirituality, unraveling the intricate connections that intertwine these two beautiful worlds. The participants will have the unique opportunity to witness a traditional Japanese tea ceremony and partake in a matcha tea tasting, immersing themselves in the fascinating fusion of these cultures.

Continuing the journey, the series will feature a film screening of "A Piece of Grain" ("Buğday Tanesi") on June 21. This remarkable film portrays the inspiring journey of parliamentarian Serkan Bayram, who, despite the tragic loss of his hands, emerged as a triumphant symbol of resilience and a passionate advocate for disability rights. The screening will take place at The Wilson Room, Portcullis House, Palace of Westminster, ensuring an immersive experience that will leave a lasting impact. English subtitles will be provided to ensure accessibility for all, allowing the powerful messages of the film to resonate deeply.

Following the screening, a special Q&A session with Serkan Bayram, moderated by Parliament member Yasmin Qureshi, will offer insights into the film's creation, real-life inspirations and broader themes.

Directed by Doğan Ümit Karaca, this critically acclaimed film has garnered international recognition and received numerous prestigious awards, affirming its exceptional quality and impact. "A Piece of Grain" was honored with the distinguished "Best Social Responsibility Project Film of the Year" award at the Paris Moon Life Award Ceremony. Furthermore, the film's significant contributions were acknowledged when it was selected to be screened during the 23rd Frankfurt Turkish Film Festival as a corporate social responsibility project. This selection exemplifies the film's dedication to raising awareness about important social issues and promoting inclusivity as part of its core values.

Lastly, the Turkish Certificate Ceremony, exclusive for the current Turkish students and their families, is scheduled to take place on June 23 as a grand finale to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Turkish learners throughout the 2022-2023 academic year. This momentous occasion will honor the accomplishments of individuals who have completed Turkish language courses, symbolizing their unwavering commitment and enthusiasm for embracing the rich tapestry of Turkish culture and language.