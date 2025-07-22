Since opening to the public on July 19, 2024, under the auspices of the Presidency of National Palaces and in the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Yıldız Palace has attracted a large number of domestic and international visitors during its first year. The historic palace, which served as the iconic residence of Sultan Abdülhamid II, welcomed a total of 694,327 visitors, including thousands of tourists primarily from Russia, the Middle East and Arab countries. Notably, local interest, especially among younger generations, has been significant.

Expansion plans

Restoration work is nearing completion on four additional museums planned to open soon: the Palace Theater, the Carpet Museum, the Furniture Museum, and galleries exhibiting rare artifacts.

Yasin Yıldız, president of Türkiye's National Palaces Administration, emphasized that Yıldız Palace had been inaccessible to the public for centuries until its historic opening last year. He described the event as a milestone for preserving cultural heritage, marking the first time visitors could comprehensively explore this 19th-century palace, which had previously been fragmented across eight different administrative bodies.

“The fragmented management structure was unified during restoration, enabling us to focus on new projects and prepare fresh exhibition spaces for the palace’s ongoing development,” Yıldız explained.

Interior view of Yıldız Palace, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 21, 2025. (AA Photo)

Upcoming museums

The newly restored spaces at Yıldız Palace promise to enrich the visitor experience with a deeper look into Ottoman art, culture and daily life.

At the forefront is the Palace Theatre, a singular example of royal stage architecture in Türkiye. Completed in 1889, this opulent venue reflects Western influences with its velvet-covered seats, gilded ceiling and the exclusive sultan’s box. Despite its architectural and historical significance, it has remained inaccessible to the public – until now.

Another significant addition is the Carpet Museum, soon to open in the Tamirhane-i Hümayun – the Imperial Repair Workshop. This vast space once buzzed with the activity of 300 artisans, producing furniture and decorative elements for the palace. Now, it will invite visitors to explore the artistry behind 19th-century Ottoman weaving, blending craftsmanship with cultural heritage.

The Furniture Museum will be housed in the Çukur Saray, also known as the Sunken Palace. Tucked within the harem quarters, this residence was once designated for the sultan’s unmarried or widowed female relatives. Its new role will spotlight the elegance of Ottoman interior design through an original collection of palace furniture.

The grand staircase of Yıldız Palace, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 21, 2025. (AA Photo)

Completing the set is the Rare Objects Museum, housed in the Musahip Ağalar Dairesi, the former domain of the sultan’s closest companions. This gallery will offer a thematic journey through hand-picked artifacts from the National Palaces collection; each item telling a unique story of imperial life and legacy.

President Yıldız projects that visitor numbers will surpass 1 million next year, noting that the palace’s museum count will increase from eight to 12, anticipating growing interest.

The palace’s infrastructure has been modernized with contemporary museum equipment and is guided by expert advisory boards. The visitor experience is designed to be interactive and layered, going beyond a traditional historical tour. Audio guides will allow guests to explore at their own pace, gaining in-depth knowledge of the exhibits.

Yıldız Palace is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., except on Wednesdays.