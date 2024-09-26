In the heart of Vienna, the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) partnered with the International Cultural Diversity Organization (ICDO) to host a vibrant art exhibition featuring works from 20 artists representing many countries. This exhibition is part of the seventh "Intercultural Long Night Program," organized by the ICDO and running for a week.

The event was graced by many distinguished guests, including Ambassador Levent Eler, permanent representative of Türkiye in Vienna.

In her opening speech, Ayşe Yorulmaz, director of the Yunus Emre Institute in Vienna, emphasized that the institute has consistently hosted exhibitions as part of the ICDO's "Long Nights of Interculturality." She highlighted the opportunity to showcase invaluable works from talented artists around the world, fostering connections between new artists and art enthusiasts.

Yorulmaz noted the diversity of artworks on display, stating: "As the Yunus Emre Institute, Türkiye's official cultural institution, we are committed to supporting art and artists from around the globe. Our mission extends beyond promoting Turkish culture; we aim to merge and integrate different cultures."

She also expressed that the exhibition serves as a platform for artists and art lovers to exchange ideas and explore new perspectives on art and creativity. This collaborative spirit highlights the importance of cultural diversity and the power of art to bring people together.