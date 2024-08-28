Director Zeki Demirkubuz's film "Hayat" has been selected as Türkiye's entry for the "Best International Feature Film" category at this year's Academy Awards.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism's General Directorate of Cinema announced Türkiye's Oscar nominee with the statement: "Türkiye's 'Best International Feature Film Oscar' nominee is Zeki Demirkubuz's film 'Hayat,' which is also supported by our ministry. We wish success to our film on its Oscar journey."

The film, directed by Demirkubuz, stars Miray Daner and Burak Dakak in the lead roles.

In the film, Hicran is forced to get engaged by her father and runs away from home. Although Rıza, who already believes she doesn't want him, initially does not care much about the situation, it starts to bother him more and more, and he decides to confront Hicran. He travels to Istanbul in search of his fiancée, whom he has only seen once, embarking on a long and difficult quest.

The cast includes Cem Davran, Umut Kurt, Melis Birkan, Osman Alkaş, Ozan Dağara, Doğu Demirkol, Kayhan Açıkgöz, Muttalip Müjdeci, Seyit Nizam Yılmaz, Berfun Başel, Hande Özen, Özlem Türkad and Caner Cindoruk.