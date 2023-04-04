Göbeklitepe, the world-renowned archaeological site located in Türkiye's Şanlıurfa, one of the cities hit by the Feb. 6 earthquake, has reopened its doors to visitors.

Müslüm Çoban, the secretary-general of the Şanlıurfa Regional Tourist Guides Chamber, highlighted the significance of Göbeklitepe, also known as "Potbelly Hill," as a key tourism attraction in the region, and expressed gratitude for the efforts made by all sectors to resume normalization.

Çoban also confirmed that Göbeklitepe emerged unscathed from the earthquake and is now welcoming visitors again. "Although we had guests who came to the region to explore Göbeklitepe and help distribute aid, the site was not open to the public. As of April 3, however, visitors are already showing intense interest in this historical site," he stated.

British tourist Jems Askar expressed his fascination with Göbeklitepe when he visited the site for the first time. On the other hand, British archaeologist Rozana Amatec underscored the site's archaeological importance and stated: "Göbeklitepe is a crucial historical site. It's fantastic to see it reopen after the earthquake. Everyone should make a point to visit this site."

Turkish doctor Arbel Öztürk, who had already visited Göbeklitepe three times, shared his experience: "I feel my soul rests here. We're thrilled that this site survived the earthquake and continues to welcome visitors."