A bronze statue of the Roman god Mars, a symbol of fertility and power, is undergoing careful restoration at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep to ensure its preservation for future generations.

Dating back nearly 2,000 years to the Roman period, the statue was uncovered during excavation work at the ancient city of Zeugma in 1999. Since then, it has been displayed at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep, attracting visitors from around the world.

Standing approximately 1.5 meters tall, the bronze statue of Mars is being meticulously cared for by a team of restorers to ensure its protection and longevity. It depicts Mars holding a spear in one hand and a flower in the other, with eyes made of gold and silver. Known for its intense and sharp facial expression, the statue has been one of the museum's most captivating pieces since its first display in 2011.

The statue of Mars undergoes regular maintenance, including protective interventions, to ensure its continued preservation.

Esra Nur Bilici, a restorer at the Gaziantep Museum Directorate, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the ongoing restoration efforts. She explained that the statue had undergone thorough restoration when it was first discovered and the cleaning and maintenance continue with great care.

“We regularly clean the dust that accumulates on the statue’s surface. We conduct detailed checks every three to six months to examine its condition,” Bilici shared. "As part of the protective maintenance, we inspect for signs of corrosion or calcification. If any issues are detected, restoration work begins immediately. We carry out preventative measures with surgical precision, avoiding excessive use of chemicals to prevent harm to the artifact. We are working diligently to ensure the statue lasts for future generations."

Özgür Çomak, director of the Gaziantep Museum, highlighted the Mars statue as one of the museum’s most important exhibits. He noted that it is the only known example of a bronze statue of Mars of its size in the world.

The statue is placed on a column, with its shadow cast behind it. Notably, oil lamps were positioned near the section of the statue holding the plant bundle, allowing the Mars statue to also serve as a source of light.