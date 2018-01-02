   
South Korea offers to talk with North on Winter Olympics cooperation

ASSOCIATED PRESS
SEOUL
A man walks by the official emblem of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games, in downtown Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo)
South Korea has offered high-level talks with rival North Korea meant to find ways to cooperate on the Winter Olympics set to begin in the South next month.

Tuesday's offer came a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year's address that he's willing to send a delegation to the Olympics, though he also repeated nuclear threats against the United States.

Analysts say Kim may be trying to drive a wedge between Seoul and its ally Washington as a way to ease international isolation and sanctions against North Korea.

South Korean Unification Minster Cho Myoung-gyon says the South proposes the two Koreas meet Jan. 9 at the border village of Panmunjom to discuss Olympic cooperation and how to improve overall ties.

