Pakistan criticizes shifting goalposts after US aid cutoff

Pakistan said on Friday U.S. "arbitrary deadlines" and its shifting of goalposts were counterproductive to defeating common security threats in the region after the United States slashed aid to Pakistan.

"We are engaged with the U.S. administration on the issue of security cooperation and await further detail," the Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement following a U.S. announcement it was suspending all military assistance, believed to be at least $900 million.

"Arbitrary deadlines, unilateral pronouncements and shifting goalposts are counterproductive in addressing common threats," the ministry said.

The State Department's declaration on Thursday lambasted Pakistan for failing to take "decisive action" against Taliban militants targeting U.S. personnel in neighboring Afghanistan. U.S. officials have long complained that Pakistan tolerates or even encourages extremists, charges denied by Islamabad.

A statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry nearly 24 hours after the announced suspension of military aid said it's too early to tell what impact the U.S. decision will have on counter-terrorism initiatives in the region. But it said the war on terror, which is entering its 17th year, has cost Pakistan over $120 billion.