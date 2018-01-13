   
North Korea suggests talks to send performance group to winter olympics

File photo taken on February 10, 2006 shows South Korean and North Korean athletes marching together during the opening ceremony of the 2006 Winter Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Turin. (AFP Photo)
South Korea's unification ministry said on Saturday that North Korea has proposed working-level talks on the prospects of sending its performance 'art' group to the winter olympics held in the South.

"North Korea sent a notification suggesting to have working-level talks at the Tongil Pavilion on the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom on January 15 to discuss about sending its performance group," said the ministry in its statement.

The ministry said the North wanted to also propose another date for working-level talks about its participation in the winter olympics. The olympics will be held in Pyongchang from Feb. 5-25.

