Turkey condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

Turkey has condemned the latest terrorist attacks in Afghanistan which killed at least 22 people, including 18 soldiers.

"We learned with sorrow that various terrorist attacks perpetrated in Kabul and provinces of Farah and Helmand today killed and wounded many Afghan brothers and sisters, including soldiers.

"We strongly condemn these terrorist attacks and wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

At least 18 Afghan soldiers were killed in an overnight attack by the Taliban in the restive western Farah province bordering Iran.

In a statement, Gen. Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, said an Afghan National Army's (ANA) check point in the Shak Wasat area of the Bala Baluk district was attacked Friday night, leaving 18 soldiers dead. Without providing exact figures, Waziri said a number of "enemies of the nation" had also been killed in these clashes.

The Taliban have taken responsibility for the attack and claimed to have killed 25 soldiers and captured two others.

In two separate suicide attacks on Saturday, four people, including civilians, were killed in the capital Kabul and the southern Helmand province, the country's Ministry of Interior said in a statement. Last week, the Taliban staged similar attacks, killing at least 20 police officers in the provincial capital city Farah and in the Bala Baluk district.

Kabul has become one of the deadliest places in war-torn Afghanistan for civilians in recent months, as the Taliban step up their attacks and Daesh seeks to expand its presence in the country. Afghanistan has the highest number of mine victims in the world. Along with other roadside bombs, mines kill or wound an estimated 140 people every month.