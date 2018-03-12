   
Japan gov't admits altering documents in Abe's wife cronyism scandal

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his wife Akie at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan February 28, 2017. (REUTERS Photo)
Japan's Finance Ministry has acknowledged doctoring documents in a widening scandal linked to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife that has rattled his government.

The doctored documents related to the 2016 sale of state land to a school operator in Osaka at one-seventh of its appraised price with the alleged involvement of first lady Akie Abe, who supported the school's ultra-nationalistic education policy.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said Monday that an investigation by the ministry and prosecutors has found 14 instances of alterations.

Reports say Akie's name and a phrase calling the land deal "exceptional" were deleted after the scandal surfaced.

Abe denied any wrongdoing, but opposition lawmakers allege political pressure was applied.

A top finance bureaucrat involved in the land deal resigned Friday, and another official reportedly killed himself.

