South, North Korean leaders vow permanent end to nearly 70-year war

North and South Korea say they will jointly push for talks with the United State and also potentially China to officially end the 1950-53 Korean War, which stopped in an armistice and left the Koreas still technically at war.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced after their summit on Friday that the Koreas will push for three-way talks including Washington or four-way talks that also include Beijing on converting the armistice into a peace treaty and establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The Koreas said they hope the parties will be able to declare an official end to the war by the end of this year.

While President Donald Trump has given his "blessing" for the Koreas to discuss an end to the war, there can be no real solution without the involvement of Washington and other parties that fought in the war because South Korea wasn't a direct signatory to the armistice that stopped the fighting

Meanwhile, the two Koreas also agreed to open a permanent communication office in the North Korean town of Kaesong and resume temporary reunions between relatives separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

North Korean leader Kim and South Korean President Moon also said that the Koreas will seek to expand civilian exchanges and pursue joint sports and cultural events.

The family reunions are expected to take place around Aug. 15, an anniversary for both Koreas celebrating their peninsula's liberation from Japanese colonial rule after the end of World War II.

Koreas plan to hold high-level talks and other negotiations to fulfill the agreements made at the summit.