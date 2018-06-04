   
At least 8 killed in suicide near gathering of Afghan clerics calling for peace

At least eight people were killed after a suicide bomber exploded a device near a gathering of Muslim clerics calling for peace in the Afghan capital, Kabul police said Monday.

The explosion took place as the clerics were leaving a giant tent in the west of Kabul where they had gathered to denounce terrorism and call for peace, security officials said.

Details of casualties were not immediately known.

A series of bombings in Kabul that has killed dozens of people in recent months has shown no sign of easing during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

