1.5 million health records stolen in 'unprecedented' cyberattack in Singapore

The health records and non-medical personal information of 1.5 million patients, including Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who was specifically targeted in the "unprecedented" attack, have been stolen, authorities said Friday.

The data of patients who visited SingHealth's specialist outpatient clinics and polyclinics between May 2015 and July 4 this year have been illegally accessed and copied, and the data includes sensitive information such as date and place of birth and address, they added.

In the biggest data breach in the city-state's history, a government database was broken into in a "deliberate, targeted and well-planned" strike, the health and information ministries said in a joint statement.

"It was not the work of casual hackers or criminal gangs," the ministry said, adding that the attackers targeted details about Lee and the medicines he received.

"The attackers specifically and repeatedly targeted Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's personal particulars and information on his outpatient dispensed medicines," it said.