Pakistani lawmakers have endorsed Imran Khan as their next prime minister, ahead of a ceremony on Saturday that should see the World Cup cricket hero sworn in as the new leader of the nuclear-armed nation.

"Imran Khan has secured 176 votes," National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said after the vote, broadcast live from the lower house of parliament.

Khan needed a simple majority of 172 to take power. His only rival, Shahbaz Sharif of the ousted Pakistan Muslim League, won 96 votes, Qaiser said.