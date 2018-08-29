Turkey calls on Myanmar to end crimes against Rohingya

Turkey called on the Myanmar government to reach a permanent solution to end the Myanmar violence against the Rohingya by cooperating with the international community. The Foreign Ministry urged Myanmar to ensure the return of the displaced Rohingya in a safe, honorable and permanent way. The Foreign Ministry said on its website that the humanitarian crisis started after the Aug. 25, 2017 attacks in the north of Myanmar's Rakhine State against Rohingya Muslims. In the statement, the ministry said the Rohingya faced human rights violations which correspond to the heaviest of crimes according to international law.

Turkey has from the start made great efforts for the Rohingya, prompting the international community to show the necessary sensitivity to the crisis. The ministry added Turkey will continue to voice the humanitarian crisis affecting the Rohingya and it would also support efforts for a permanent solution with dialogue between Myanmar and Bangladeshi governments.

Earlier on Monday, the U.N. Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, released a report and said human rights violations and abuses committed in Kachin, Rakhine and Shan States need to be probed at the International Criminal Court (ICC). It also called for an investigation and prosecution of Myanmar's top military officials for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes against Rohingya Muslims.