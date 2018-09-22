Turkey hails third inter-Korean summit

Turkey on Friday welcomed the third inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang on Sept. 18-20 and the Pyongyang Joint Declaration.

"Turkey sincerely wishes that the dialogue process will bring permanent peace to the Korean peninsula," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to take specific denuclearization steps, as he met South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the second day of the Pyongyang summit.

On the inter-Korean front, the two sides also signed a comprehensive military agreement on reducing tensions and preventing accidental clashes, according to South Korean Yonhap news agency.

Moon and Kim additionally agreed to a series of cooperation initiatives, including connecting roads and railways, seeking to jointly host the 2032 Olympics, and establishing a new facility for family reunions.