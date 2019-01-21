More than 100 Afghan forces killed in Taliban attack

More than 100 members of Afghan security forces were killed when Taliban insurgents attacked a military compound in the central Maidan Wardak province on Monday, a senior defense ministry official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We have information that 126 people have been killed in the explosion inside the military training center," the official said.

A provincial official also said the death toll was over 100.

Provincial council member Mohammad Sardar Bakhtyari said the attack began at around 7:30 am (0300 GMT) on the base, which houses a special spy agency unit comprised of around 150 men.

The attack began when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden vehicle. Shortly thereafter, three assailants stormed the spy facility, Akhtar Mohammad Taheri told dpa.

All attackers were dead and the attack was over, according to the official.

A government spokesman declined to comment. Earlier the government said 12 people had been killed.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack via their spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.

The attack follows a suicide bombing in the south-eastern province of Logar on Sunday which left eight policemen dead and another 10 wounded.

The Taliban bombing targeted the provincial governor's convoy in Mohammad Agha district. The provincial governor and spy chief traveling in the convoy were unharmed.

The Taliban have ramped up their attacks on security forces and government facilities in recent months, while Afghan and U.S. troops have increased operations against the militants' field commanders.

Military sources say around 35 members of the country's security forces are killed every day in attacks and clashes.

This is while the U.S. is still considering a significant troop drawdown in Afghanistan. Around 14,000 U.S. troops are stationed in the country, coupled with around 7,500 troops from other allied nations, according to RAND, a U.S. government research organization.

In a report on Sunday, RAND said that if the U.S. considers "an early and complete or near-complete departure unrelated to a negotiated peace settlement," it could push Afghanistan into a civil war while the Taliban would expand their control throughout the country.

If the withdrawal does take place, RAND noted, "the major advances that Afghans have achieved in democracy, press freedom, human rights, women's emancipation, literacy, longevity, and living standards will be rolled back throughout the country."