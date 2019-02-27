Helicopter carrying Nepal's tourism minister and 5 others crashes

A helicopter carrying Nepal's tourism minister and five other people crashed on Wednesday in a remote area of eastern Nepal, officials said.

The helicopter belonging to private operator Air Dynasty crashed in a forest in the Taplejung district after returning from a pilgrimage site in the region, said Prem Kumar Rai, secretary at the Home Ministry.

"The helicopter was returning after a trip to Pathivara [a religious site in Taplejung district]," he said without sharing any details on any casualties or injuries.

Local media reported that the tourism minister, Rabindra Adhikari, had travelled to the area to inspect the construction of an airport.

The crash site is about 240 kilometres north-east of Kathmandu.