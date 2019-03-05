Pakistan deters Indian submarine from intruding its waters

Turkey to do what is necessary to reduce tensions between Pakistan, India, Erdoğan says

The Pakistani Navy said Tuesday it thwarted an Indian submarine's attempted incursion, days after warplanes from the nuclear-armed neighbors violated each other's airspace.

"Pakistan Navy spotted and warned an Indian submarine from entering its territorial waters" late on Monday, the navy said in a statement.

"Keeping the government's initiative of peace in mind, the Indian submarine was not targeted," the navy said.

This is the second time since 2016 that the Pakistan Navy has detected an Indian submarine trying to enter Pakistani waters, it said.

Tensions between the South Asian rivals have been running high since Indian fighter jets entered Pakistani airspaces one week ago and attacked an alleged terrorist training camp, the first intrusion by its forces into Pakistani territory since 1971.

India said that around 350 militants from the Jaish-e-Mohammed group, which is blamed for a deadly suicide car bombing in India's Kashmir region on Feb. 14, were killed.

Pakistan said Indian bombs fell on mountains and that nobody was killed.

A day later, Pakistan shot down two Indian aircraft when they attempted to make another intrusion and arrested a pilot, who was returned on Friday as a "peace gesture."

India and Pakistan administer separate portions of Muslim-majority Kashmir, but both claim the region in its entirety and have fought two wars over it.

India claims Pakistan aids and abets militancy in Kashmir, a charge Islamabad denies.