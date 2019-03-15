New Zealand mosque shooter names his ‘idols’ on weapons he used for massacre

As if the twin terror attacks in New Zealand's Christchruch weren't disturbing enough, newly-surfaced photos of one of the shooters' guns has revealed an even darker picture: the gunman filled his weapon of mass murder with names of his "idols" and references to EuroChristianity's victories against Muslims, Turks and Ottomans.

A Twitter account with the handle @brentontarrant had posted on Wednesday images of a rifle and other military gear decorated with these names and messages connected to white nationalism. What looked like the same weapons appeared in the Facebook livestream of the mosque attack on Friday.

Letters and numbers from the Latin, Cyrillic and Georgian (Mkhedruli) alphabets, words and dates related to places, people and battles associated with violent conflict throughout history between Christians and Muslims could be seen on the weapons.

Here are some of the historical figures the attacker chose to display on his assault rifle:

Luca Traini — an Italian extremist who targeted black migrants, injured 6 in February 2018.

Alexandre Bissonnette — the univeristy student who burst into the Quebec City mosque on Jan. 29, 2017 and opened fire on the 40 men and four children who were chatting among themselves after evening prayers.

Bajo Pivljanin — a famous 17th-century hadjuk (militia) commander who fought against Ottoman rule in northwestern Balkans; was hailed a 'hero' by Serbs and Croats.

Miloş Obiliç — a Serbian knight in the service of Prince Lazar, the assassin of Ottoman Sultan Murad I.

John Hunyadi — a Hungarian general and governor and the Voivode of Transylvania; he defeated Ottoman forces both in 1441 and again in 1442.

Pelayu — a Visigothic nobleman. instrumental in victory at Battle of Covadonga: he is credited with starting the Reconquista (the Christian reconquest of the Iberian peninsula from the Moors.)

Other important dates, events and numbers painted on the rifle:

14 Words (or 14/88= — a slogan derived from a passage in Adolf Hitler's autobiography Mein Kampf; it is now also a popular meme used by the Alt-Right. Most commonly known as: "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children."

Here's your migration compact! — reference to the Global Compact for Migration signed by the U.N. in December.

Turcophagus (Turk-eater) — a nickname widely used by the Greek militia fighting Ottoman-Turkish troops.

