Victims rise to 50 in Christchurch mosque attacks, 1 suspect left

The death toll of the Christchurch terror attacks has risen to 50, and two injured victims remained in critical condition, Police Commissioner Mike Bush said Sunday morning.

"Last night we were able to take all the victims from all scenes," he said. One additional victim was found at the Dean Ave Mosque. The number of people injured in the attacks was also 50, of whom 36 remained in hospital.

The 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant who has been charged with murder in connection with the attack appeared to be the sole gunman, Bush said. A couple apprehended at a cordon for carrying firearms not believe to be involved in the attacks, Bush said.

The victims' bodies have not been released to their families yet, but coroners and pathologists were working to determine the cause of deaths as quickly as possible: "We have to be absolutely clear on cause of death," he said.

