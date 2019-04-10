   
ASIA PACIFIC
CATEGORIES

New Zealand passes tighter gun laws after Christchurch terror attack

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published 10.04.2019 11:58
Updated 10.04.2019 12:14
Parliament members attend the New Zealand Parliament session to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the Christchurch mosque attacks, in Wellington on March 19, 2019. (AFP Photo)
Parliament members attend the New Zealand Parliament session to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the Christchurch mosque attacks, in Wellington on March 19, 2019. (AFP Photo)

All but one member of New Zealand's parliament voted on Wednesday to change gun laws, less than a month after deadly terror attacks on two Christchurch mosques that killed 50 people.

The bill outlawing most automatic and semi-automatic weapons and banning components that modify existing weapons was passed by a vote of 119 to 1 in the House of Representatives on Wednesday after an accelerated process of debate and public submission.

The bill needs only the approval of New Zealand's governor general, a formality, before becoming law on Friday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke emotionally during the bill's final reading of the traumatic injuries suffered by victims of the March 15 shootings, whom she visited in Christchurch Hospital after the attacks.

Terrorist Brenton Tarrant, 28, was charged with 50 murder charges after the attack on two mosques on March 15.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Asia Pacific A Japanese air force F-35 stealth fighter crashed in the Pacific Ocean...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS