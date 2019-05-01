15 police, driver killed by suspected Maoist landmine in western India

Suspected leftist insurgents killed at least 15 police and a civilian driver in a landmine attack on two security vehicles on Wednesday in the western state of Maharashtra, police said, as the state celebrated its foundation day.

India is holding elections and attacks by Maoist rebels, who are active in several states, often spike as the country goes to the polls.

The Maoist insurgents, known as Naxals, have battled the state for decades, saying they are fighting for people left out of a long economic boom in Asia's third-largest economy.

Security forces killed at least 37 Maoist militants last year in Gadchiroli, the same district where Wednesday's attack took place.