Explosion near foreign aid NGO rocks Afghanistan's Kabul

A large blast rocked central Kabul Wednesday, officials confirmed, sending a plume of black smoke over the city in the latest explosion to hit the war-torn city and as Afghanistan observes the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

"I can confirm an explosion in the Shar-e-Naw area of Kabul. We are checking the details," Ferdaws Framurz, a spokesman for the city's police force, told AFP.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the explosion happened near the offices of Counterpart International, an NGO with operations in Afghanistan.

"We don't know the nature of the explosion yet but small arms firing has also been heard in the area," Rahimi added.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed that the attack targeted the office of non-profit mainly involved in USAID projects in Afghanistan.

A health ministry spokesman, Wahidullah Mayar, said nine wounded people had been taken to hospital.

Qais Zaman, a witness, said the site of the explosion was close to the Attorney General's office. The area was cordoned off as ambulances and police trucks rushed to the scene.

Two weeks earlier, gunmen targeted the communications ministry in central Kabul, killing at least seven people. That attack was claimed Daesh terrorists.

The blast comes as the U.S. and Taliban representatives continue negotiations in Qatar aimed at bringing an end to the nearly 18-year-old conflict.

The talks follow a massive peace summit in Kabul last week where President Ashraf Ghani offered the Taliban a ceasefire to begin on the first day of Ramadan, but the insurgents refused.

The Taliban have rebuffed repeated calls to halt fighting over the last year as they seek to gain leverage at the negotiating table by pressing the fight on the battlefield.

Last year the Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire at the end of Ramadan after Ghani declared a unilateral truce for eight days earlier in the month.

It was first formal nationwide ceasefire since the U.S.-led invasion of 2001 and saw unprecedented scenes of reconciliation and jubilation across the country.

Security around Kabul has been tight since Taliban militants announced their annual spring offensive and the group vowed to target Afghan government and foreign installations.