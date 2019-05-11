Terrorists storm 5-star hotel in southwest Pakistan

Security forces have encircled three heavily-armed assailants, who stormed a five-star hotel in Pakistan's southwestern Gwadar town on Saturday evening, the military said.

According to a statement by Pakistan's army, the terrorists killed a security guard who challenged them.

"All the guests have been safely evacuated, and the clearance operation is in progress," the statement said.

"Security forces have cordoned off the area. Terrorists have been encircled by security forces in a staircase leading to the top floor [of the hotel]", the statement added.

The Balochistan Liberation Army a terrorist group fighting for greater autonomy for the Balochistan region in southwestern Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier, Aslam Bungalzai, a police officer in the region, said three to four armed militants managed to entered Pearl Continental Hotel, located near Gwadar sea port, and are engaged in firing with security troops who cordoned off the site.

"There is no foreigner staying in the hotel", Bungalzai told local broadcaster Dawn News, adding that firing between militants and security forces were continuing.

He said an explosion was also heard, however, there is no immediate report of causalities or the nature of the blast.

With its 600-Kilometers long coastline, Gwadar is a key deep seaport currently operated by China, which aims to attain direct access to Indian Ocean via Gwadar seaport in line with a $46 billion mega project, Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (PCEC).

The economic corridor will not only provide China cheaper access to Africa and the Middle East but will also earn Pakistan billions of dollars for providing transit facilities to the world's second largest economy.