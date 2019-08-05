   
ASIA PACIFIC
India to revoke Kashmir's special constitutional status

FRENCH PRESS AGENCY - AFP
NEW DELHI
Published 05.08.2019 09:31
Updated 05.08.2019 09:32
Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard during curfew like restrictions in Jammu, India, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (AP Photo)
The Indian government on Monday rushed through a presidential decree to scrap a special status for disputed Kashmir, hours after imposing a major security clampdown in the region.

Home Minister Amit Shah told parliament that the president had signed a decree abolishing Article 370 of the constitution giving special autonomy to the Muslim-majority Himalayan region.

The decree said the measure came into force "at once".

Kashmir has been divided between Indian and Pakistan since their independence in 1947. The Indian-administered part of the territory has been in the grip of an insurgency for three decades that has left tens of thousands dead.

