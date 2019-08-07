Daesh car bombing kills 5 in northeast Syria: monitor

A car bombing claimed by the Daesh terror group killed five people, including three children, in a town controlled by terrorist-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeast Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said.

The explosive-rigged vehicle detonated in Al-Qahtaniya, a town in Hasakeh province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor.

Hoker Arafat, a security official, said the bomb was detonated remotely in front of the town post office.

"Three children were killed in the bombing because it was very close to a primary school," he said.

A member of the local security forces was wounded in the attack, he added.

State news agency SANA also reported the bombing, saying it killed several people, including children.

Daesh claimed the attack on its Telegram channel.

The terrorist group routinely claims attacks in northeast Syria, despite its territorial defeat earlier this year.

Such attacks have included arson against wheat fields and deadly car bombs.

Daesh maintains a presence in the country's vast Badia desert, as well as in areas controlled by the SDF -- led by the PKK's affliate People's Protection Units (YPG) -- in the country's northeast and east.

The SDF in March announced it had defeated Daesh in its last shred of territory in the village of Baghouz, in Syria's far east.

The SDF, which the U.S. has partnered with in its fight against Daesh in Syria, consists mainly of the YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

Turkey is strongly opposed to the U.S.' partnership with terrorist YPG and SDF, saying partnering with one terrorist group to defeat another will not achieved the desired goal.

Turkey has indicated it will launch a cross-border attack to oust the terrorists from the region if the U.S. does not promptly fulfill its promises to remove the group.

The country's war has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.