Cross-border firing kills 3 Pakistani, 5 Indian soldiers in Kashmir

Pakistan said on Thursday three of its soldiers and five Indian troops were killed in a cross-border exchange of fire in the contested Kashmir region, one of the deadliest clashes between the rival armies this year.

Indian forces have increased firing along the contested border known as the Line of Control (LOC), Major General Asif Ghafoor, the chief spokesman of the Pakistan armed forces, said in a tweet.

"Intermittent exchange of fire continues," Ghafoor tweeted.

Indian troops fired artillery across the LoC dividing the Himalayan valley into territories controlled by the two countries, resulting in the death of the Pakistani soldiers, the army said in a statement.

A spokesman for the Indian army could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment.

Though such clashes are relatively common between the nuclear-armed neighbors, Thursday's incident comes just days after the Indian government stripped the Muslim-majority region of its special constitutional autonomy, angering Pakistan which also has claims on the region.

Separately, two civilians were killed and one injured by the Indian troops along the LoC in Rawalakot district in Pakistani-held Kashmir, a senior local official there told AFP.

The official, Mirza Arshad Jarral, said intermittent exchanges of fire between the two militaries had been going on since morning.

The former princely state of Kashmir was divided between Pakistan and India on their independence from Britain in 1947. They have fought two of their three wars over the territory -- though none since both countries acquired nuclear weapons.

Tensions skyrocketed following India's shock move to revoke the autonomy of its portion of the disputed Himalayan territory last week.

On Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the local legislative assembly of the Pakistani-administered Kashmir in Muzaffarabad.

He vowed the time had come to teach Delhi a lesson and promised to "fight until the end" against any Indian aggression.

Khan has also likened India's moves in Kashmir to Nazi Germany, accused them of ethnic cleansing, and appealed to the international community to take action.

Pakistan formally asked the United Nations Security Council late Tuesday to hold an emergency session to address the situation.

Islamabad has also expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and suspended cross-border transport services.

However, analysts said the actions were unlikely to move Delhi.

Earlier this year Pakistan and India came close to all-out conflict yet again, after a militant attack in Indian-held Kashmir in February was claimed by a group based in Pakistan, igniting tit-for-tat air strikes.