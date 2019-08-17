   
Major hospital evacuated over fire in Indian capital

ASSOCIATED PRESS
NEW DELHI
Published 17.08.2019 15:18

Authorities are evacuating patients and visitors after a fire broke out in a major government-run hospital in the Indian capital.

New Delhi fire official Vipin Kental says a lot of smoke has enveloped two floors of the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences building, but there are no immediate reports of any casualties.

Kental says eight fire engines were at the spot to extinguish the fire Saturday.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Building fires are common in India because of poor safety standards and lack of proper fire-fighting equipment.

