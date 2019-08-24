UN: Myanmar uses sexual violence as a weapon

A U.N. fact-finding mission on Myanmar said Thursday that the military's use of rape and other forms of sexual violence is so routine it "reflects a widespread culture of tolerance toward humiliation."

The mission declared in its 61-page report that Myanmar's military must end the practice, which it said is employed to terrorize ethnic minorities in multiple states.

The report is based on interviews with hundreds of survivors and witnesses of the ongoing operations in the Rakhine, Kachin and Shan States.

It found that in the home of the country's Rohingya Muslim minority of Rakhine State, the practice of employing sexual violence was so widespread during what the government called "clearance operations" in 2017 that it was a factor in determining Myanmar's intent to commit genocide against the ethnic group.

It also determined that the military's use of sexual violence could only be attributed to "part of a deliberate, well-planned strategy to intimidate, terrorize and punish a civilian population and force them to flee."

According to Amnesty International, more than 750,000 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, have fled Myanmar and crossed into Bangladesh after Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community in August 2017, pushing the number of persecuted people in Bangladesh above 1.2 million. Since Aug. 25, 2017, nearly 24,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed by Myanmar's state forces, according to a report by the Ontario International Development Agency (OIDA).