India's top court to review scrapping of Kashmir autonomy

India's top court is taking up legal challenges to the government's decision to revoke Indian-controlled Kashmir's special status and has asked the government to explain its stance to the court.

The Supreme Court held a preliminary hearing on the petitions Wednesday and said five judges will start a regular hearing in October.

It ordered the federal government to file its replies to 14 petitions and inform the court about the media restrictions imposed in Kashmir.

India's Hindu-led government imposed a security lockdown and communications blackout in Muslim-majority Kashmir to avoid a violent reaction to the Aug. 5 decision to downgrade the region's autonomy.

The decision has touched off anger in Indian-controlled Kashmir and in neighboring Pakistan. Kashmir is claimed by both nations and divided between them.

Pakistan late Tuesday accused Indian border force of resorting to "unprovoked" firing along Kashmir border killing two, including a child.

"Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Nekrun Sector along LOC (Line of Control) deliberately targeting civil population," a statement by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the mouthpiece of Pakistan Army, said.

LOC is a de facto border that divides the disputed Himalayan valley between Pakistan and India.

The firing killed a 45-year old man, and a 3-year old girl, leaving three citizens injured and three houses burned, the statement added.