North Korea says willing to restart nuclear talks with US in late September

A senior North Korean diplomat said on Monday that Pyongyang is willing to restart talks with the United States in late September that have stalled since a failed summit in February.

The meeting could be held at a time and place agreed between both sides, Vice North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

But Choe said that the United States must come to the negotiating table with proposals that satisfy North Korea, or dealings between the two countries will come to an end.

Talks between the countries on North Korean nuclear disarmament fell apart in February when President Donald Trump rejected North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's demand for sweeping sanctions relief in return for partial disarmament at their second summit in Vietnam. The two leaders met again at the Korean border in late June and agreed to restart diplomacy.

Choe added that North Korea has given the U.S. enough time to map out new proposals to salvage the nuclear negotiations.