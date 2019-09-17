Russia detains 2 NKorean vessels after border guards attacked

Russian border guards detained two North Korean racketeering vessels in Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan after one of them attacked a Russian patrol ship, the TASS news agency cited the FSB security service as saying on Tuesday.

The FSB said in a statement Tuesday that the border guards were patrolling the Sea of Japan when they detected two North Korean ships and 11 motor boats. The crew of one of the ships attacked the Russian border guards, injuring three. The agency did not say what weapons were used.

"The crew of a North Korean schooner (more than 45 people) carried out an armed attack on a border patrol ship's inspection team. Three military personnel were injured," the TASS news agency cited the Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying.

The FSB later told the Tass news agency that both ships, with a total crew of 56, have been apprehended and are being towed to Russia.

Russia's relations with reclusive North Korea are typically cordial, and the border attack is a rare incident.