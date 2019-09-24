Leaked drone footage showing handcuffed Uighurs in China’s Xinjiang ‘genuine,’ expert says

A drone footage uploaded to YouTube via a newly created channel named "War on Fear" shows Uighurs blindfolded, shackled and about to be transfered by train, an expert confirmed on Tuesday.

Chinese oppression against Turkic Muslim Uighur community confirmed once again as Australian expert verifies leaked drone footage showing handcuffed, blindfolded inmates in Xinjianghttps://t.co/v4KJgASBDA pic.twitter.com/RsZJYOZGDh — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) September 24, 2019

An expert from Australian Strategic Policy Institute's international cyber policy center, Nathan Ruser, told UK newspaper Guardian in a piece that he believes the video was shot at a train station west of Korla in south-east Xinjiang in August last year. Ruser used clues in the footage, including landmarks and the position of the sun for verification.

The footage is believed to be showing transfer of Uighur inmates suffering Chinese oppression due to their ethnic background and religious beliefs.

Concerned with its kins' situation under Chinese rule, Turkey previously slammed China for the oppression, with Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying "China's systematic assimilation policy towards Uyghur Turks is a great embarrassment for humanity" in a statement.

"It is no longer a secret that more than one million Uyghur Turks, exposed to arbitrary arrests, are subjected to torture and political brainwashing in concentration centers and prisons," said Hami Aksoy, spokesman of the ministry.

"Uyghurs, who are not detained in the camps, are also under great pressure. Our Uyghur-origin citizens living abroad cannot hear from their relatives living in the region," he added.

Turkey invites Chinese authorities to respect fundamental human rights of Uyghur Turks and shut down concentration camps, Aksoy said.

"We also call on the international community and UN Secretary-General to take effective steps to end the human tragedy in Xinjiang Region," he added.